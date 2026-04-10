MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 April 2026

CPM flags 'mass disenfranchisement' in Bengal, writes to CEC over voter roll cuts

M.A. Baby reiterated the CPM’s opposition to the 'logical discrepancy' category — undefined in law — and the apparent reliance on algorithms over field verification of voters

Our Special Correspondent Published 10.04.26, 06:30 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

CPM general secretary M.A. Baby has in a letter to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar demanded that the Election Commission ensure the right to vote, which the party said had been jeopardised by the SIR in Bengal.

Around 90 lakh names have been struck off the Bengal electoral rolls through a process that has been widely questioned at many levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby reiterated the CPM’s opposition to the “logical discrepancy” category — undefined in law — and the apparent reliance on algorithms over field verification of voters.

He said: “Unlike earlier exercises, the voter was treated as a suspect and the burden to prove otherwise rested on them. We are not going into the tremendous monetary loss, inconvenience, mental trauma and even deaths that this obnoxious exercise has led to.

“The continued non-functioning of adjudicatory mechanisms even admitted by the ECI in the Supreme Court has effectively denied them any meaningful remedy. Equally troubling is the opacity of the entire exercise. Lists were released in non-analysable formats, preventing public scrutiny. Independent analyses indicate that marginalised communities, particularly Muslims, women and economically vulnerable sections, have been disproportionately impacted.”

Baby added: “The removal of these voters from the list amounts to a denial of the right to vote guaranteed under Article 326 of the Indian Constitution.... Its large-scale denial, particularly to marginalised sections, constitutes a serious assault on the precepts of the Constitution itself.... At any cost, the constitutional right to vote must be guaranteed by the ECI.”

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

CPM M.A. Baby Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Israel moves towards Lebanon talks after Beirut strikes, fragile ceasefire faces serious strain

Iran's parliament speaker, warned Thursday that continued Israeli attacks on the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon would bring 'explicit costs and STRONG responses' in a social media post
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin addresses the gathering during a campaign in support of party candidates at Rayapalayam in Thirumangalam Panchayat Union, in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 5, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Why push such far-reaching decision (amendment to women's reservation) in middle of elections

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT