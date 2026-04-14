Booths with 150 or more deleted voters tagged 'super-sensitive' by district election officer of Calcutta North

A booth with 150 or more deleted voters will be tagged as a “super sensitive booth”, the district election officer (DEO) of Calcutta North said on Monday.

Smita Pandey, the DEO, said they apprehended trouble in such booths and took the decision as a precaution against possible violence. A super-sensitive booth has more security personnel deployed than a normal booth.

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Pandey said Entally and Chowringhee were among the constituencies with the highest number of deleted voters in Calcutta North, which comprises seven Assembly constituencies.

Figures provided by Election Commission sources show that 58,176 voters were deleted from Entally, and 84,977 voters were deleted from Chowringhee since the revision of electoral rolls began in Bengal.

“Booths where more than 150 voters have been deleted have been identified as super sensitive,” Pandey told a news conference on Monday, with Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand seated beside her.

Asked whether they apprehended trouble in booths with a large number of disenfranchised voters, Pandey said: “We are apprehending trouble because there are those who are not able to vote… There may not be any trouble; it is an apprehension.”

There are 837 booths across 264 polling premises in Calcutta North that have been identified as super sensitive, said Pandey, who is overseeing elections in Entally, Chowringhee, Shyampukur, Jorasanko, Beleghata, Maniktala and Cossipore-Belgachia constituencies.

Usually, a super-sensitive booth is one with a history of violence or intimidation, or one in a very congested area with narrow access roads. This year, the criterion of a large number of deleted voters is also being taken into account.

Nand was asked about the total number of super-sensitive booths across Calcutta. “It will take a few more days for us to arrive at this figure,” he said.

Shyampukur has the highest number of super-sensitive booths in Calcutta North: 80.

South stations

In Calcutta South, which has four Assembly constituencies — Ballygunge, Rashbehari, Bhabanipur and Calcutta Port — 1,093 booths in 493 polling stations are “vulnerable and critical”.

“We have 1,093 vulnerable booths,” said Randhir Kumar, DEO of Calcutta South.

The EC has said there will be webcasting at all booths in the state during polling. A poll panel source said an additional webcam will be installed at super-sensitive booths.

Ninety-seven companies of central forces are already in the city, said Manoj Kumar, the district force coordinator for central forces in Calcutta.

The election in the five constituencies of Kasba, Behala East, Behala West, Jadavpur and Tollygunge is being managed by the district magistrate of South 24-Parganas, though these areas fall under the jurisdiction of both Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.