Bengal polls: EC directs police to step up raids on illegal weapons, crude bombs

The Election Commission has directed police to intensify raids to seize illegal arms, ammunition and crude bombs that could be used to intimidate voters before or during elections, sources said.

All police stations have been told that failure to make adequate seizures may invite disciplinary action against officers in charge as well as supervising officers, state home department sources said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to ensure peaceful polls, it is necessary to seize illegal arms and ammunition and illicit explosives,” said a Bengal Police officer of the rank of additional director general.

The officer added that laxity in recovery efforts “may lead to the use of bombs and explosions as intimidatory tactics, vitiating the conducive environment required for peaceful polls”.

The state police leadership has conveyed that any incident involving explosions or the use of crude bombs will be viewed seriously by the Election Commission and could result in action against the officer-in-charge or inspector-in-charge of the concerned police station, along with the supervisory officer.

Apart from curbing the use of weapons for intimidation, the police have been instructed to execute all pending non-bailable warrants. Vigilance has also been ordered to ensure that no police or government vehicles are used to transport illegal cash.

“Troublemongers, explosives, cash and liquor are often used to intimidate or induce voters. All these have to be stopped by all means. This has been communicated by the Election Commission,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

The police have made multiple seizures this year. Since January 1, Kolkata Police have recovered 33 firearms, 83 rounds of ammunition and 235 crude bombs from different parts of the city, according to police sources.

Incidents of crude bombs being hurled near polling stations or in densely populated neighbourhoods on the eve of elections are not uncommon in the city. Such incidents not only trigger panic but also act as a deterrent for voters, discouraging them from stepping out to cast their ballots.