Abhishek slams BJP, Election Commission and ED after arrest of I-PAC's co-founder

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, the Election Commission and central investigating agencies, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Vinesh Chandel, the co-founder of I-PAC that works as a consultation firm for his party.

“The BJP is in these polls with the Election Commission, ED, CBI, and even the judiciary, while a woman is standing on the other side with people’s support. Such things will not help as the ED or the CBI will not cast the vote, but people will cast the vote and teach the BJP a lesson,” said the Trinamool national general secretary, who spoke after a road show in Cooch Behar town and addressed a public meeting at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district.

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On Monday night, Chandel was arrested in connection with a case linked to the coal scam of Bengal.

For the past few months, especially after the EC initiated the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, Trinamool leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek, have time and again trained guns at the EC.

When the ED raided the house of Pratik Jain, also a co-founder of I-PAC, in Calcutta on January 8, the chief minister rushed there and had collected some items, including a hard disk.

“They (ED) were here to take away vital documents and records of our party,” Mamata had said.

At his rallies, Abhishek also trained guns at Union home minister Amit Shah, who has been extensively campaigning across Bengal.

“I have heard that Amit Shah is staying in Bengal for a fortnight… I would ask him to stay in the state on May 4, when the election results will be announced,” said the Diamond Harbour MP.

Abhishek said Shah and other BJP leaders had made some promises to the Cooch Behar residents, but didn’t deliver on them.

“Let me assert that once the TMC government is formed for the fourth time, we will ensure that all those whose names have been deleted from the electoral roll get back their voting rights,” he said.

Virtual meet

Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday held a virtual meeting that was attended by Trinamool MPs, candidates and organisational heads.

Asking party leaders to be alert to the EC's designs, Abhishek called the poll panel an "agent of the BJP". However, putting up a brave front, Abhishek said: "I am putting this on record, TMC vote share will shatter all records and cross the 2021 tally."

Additional reporting by our Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri correspondents