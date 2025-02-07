MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Zomato becomes 'Eternal': New corporate identity, old food delivery app

CEO Deepinder Goyal informed that Eternal will comprise four major businesses as of now — Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure

PTI Published 07.02.25, 07:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Food and grocery delivery major Zomato has changed its name to Eternal, with the company’s board approving it on Thursday.

The change is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, the ministry of corporate affairs, and other applicable statutory authorities, as required, according to a regulatory filing.

However, the brand name of the company’s food delivery business Zomato will remain the same, along with the app.

“Our board has approved this change today (Thursday) and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker,” Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a letter to shareholders.

He informed that Eternal will comprise four major businesses as of now — Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure. “When we acquired Blinkit, we started using “Eternal” (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app.”

