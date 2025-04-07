Wikipedia challenges Delhi court's ruling to delete defamatory content against news website

The operator of online encyclopaedia Wikipedia has challenged a New Delhi court's order to remove statements from its page that the court said defamed a domestic news website, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Last week's Delhi High Court ruling came after Indian news agency ANI sued the U.S. platform last year for defamation. ANI said in its lawsuit it was being described on its Wikipedia page as an agency facing criticism for being a "propaganda tool" for the government and sought removal of such statements.

In its order, the high court last week said "the impugned statements are...defamatory and tarnish the professional reputation of" ANI, and should be removed. ANI has also asked for an apology and 20 million rupees ($240,000) in damages from Wikimedia. The court will continue to hear the case.

Wikipedia's operator, Wikimedia, has now sought an appeal against last week's order before a larger panel of judges of the same court, said the two sources, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. They did not give details.

The high court's web site showed that an appeal was filed by Wikimedia but did not give details. The appeal came up before the judges on Monday but was postponed for another date which is yet to be finalised.

Wikimedia and ANI did not immediately respond to email messages to seek comment.

Reuters owns a 26% stake in ANI, and has previously said it is not involved in ANI's business practices or operations.

The Wikimedia Foundation is the second major tech platform, following X, to become embroiled in Indian court battles over orders to take down content in recent years.

X is separately contesting government orders to block some posts about Indian farmers' protests in 2021.