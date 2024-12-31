MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Ventive Hospitality shines on debut, stock settles with nearly 10 per cent premium

The stock made its debut at Rs 718.15, a surge of 11.68 per cent from the issue price on the BSE

Our Bureau Published 31.12.24, 07:22 AM
Representational image

Representational image Sourced by the Telegraph

The shares of Ventive Hospitality Ltd ended with a premium of nearly 10 per cent against the issue price of 643 on Monday.

The stock made its debut at 718.15, a surge of 11.68 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the day, it jumped 16.45 per cent to 748.80. Shares of the firm endedat 704.55 apiece, up 9.57 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at 716, rallying 11.35 per cent. The stock ended at 704.35, climbing 9.54 per cent.

The company’s market valuation stood at 16,454.17 crore. In volume terms, 8.42 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 122.84 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Ventive Hospitality’s initial public offer garnered 9.82 times subscription on the last day of the share sale on Tuesday. The initial share sale had a price band of 610-643 per share.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares of up to 1,600 crore and had no offer-for-sale component.

The company proposes to utilise the net IPO proceeds towards funding the debt payment, including payment of interest accrued thereon.

Ventive Hospitality (formerly ICC Realty) is a joint venture between US-based Blackstone Group and Panchshil Realty.

It is a hospitality asset owner primarily focused on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments in India and the Maldives.

As of September 2024, the company’s portfolio has 11 operational properties, comprising 2,036 keys across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale segments. All of its assets are operated by or franchised by global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere.

Sebi has cleared proposals of six companies, including Leela Palace parent firm Schloss Bangalore, EV player Ather Energy and Oswal Pumps, to launch their initial public offerings.

RELATED TOPICS

Ventive Hospitality Initial Public Offer (IPO) BSE
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Atrocities get CM burial: Mamata asks Sandeshkhali women 'not to go if called'

Bengal CM sidestepped the land-grab allegations, although sources in her party and government said these plots — large tracts of fertile land converted into fisheries — were being quietly returned to the rightful owners
The vitals of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast, being monitored at the Khanauri border.
Quote left Quote right

I appeal to youths of Punjab & Haryana to rush to Khanauri border to save this satyagraha

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT