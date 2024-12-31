Ventive Hospitality shines on debut, stock settles with nearly 10 per cent premium

The shares of Ventive Hospitality Ltd ended with a premium of nearly 10 per cent against the issue price of ₹643 on Monday.

The stock made its debut at ₹718.15, a surge of 11.68 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the day, it jumped 16.45 per cent to ₹748.80. Shares of the firm endedat ₹704.55 apiece, up 9.57 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at ₹716, rallying 11.35 per cent. The stock ended at ₹704.35, climbing 9.54 per cent.

The company’s market valuation stood at ₹16,454.17 crore. In volume terms, 8.42 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 122.84 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Ventive Hospitality’s initial public offer garnered 9.82 times subscription on the last day of the share sale on Tuesday. The initial share sale had a price band of ₹610-643 per share.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹1,600 crore and had no offer-for-sale component.

The company proposes to utilise the net IPO proceeds towards funding the debt payment, including payment of interest accrued thereon.

Ventive Hospitality (formerly ICC Realty) is a joint venture between US-based Blackstone Group and Panchshil Realty.

It is a hospitality asset owner primarily focused on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments in India and the Maldives.

As of September 2024, the company’s portfolio has 11 operational properties, comprising 2,036 keys across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale segments. All of its assets are operated by or franchised by global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere.

Sebi has cleared proposals of six companies, including Leela Palace parent firm Schloss Bangalore, EV player Ather Energy and Oswal Pumps, to launch their initial public offerings.