Budget 2026-27 shifts India to high value global manufacturing and GVC leadership

The Union Budget 2026-27 arrives at a seminal moment for India's industrial trajectory.

As global supply networks undergo a fundamental recalibration, the imperative for India has shifted. We are no longer just a participant; we are becoming a central architect of global manufacturing and trade. This evolution is already validated by our landmark trade agreements, including the recently concluded India-EU FTA and the deal with the UK. These milestones signal the commencement of India's second and third-generation reforms.

This Budget represents a profound strategic manoeuvre, transitioning India from a peripheral assembly site to a high-value anchor in Global Value Chains (GVCs). By synchronising strong emphasis on business reforms with aggressive manufacturing, the government has laid out a transformative blueprint. This vision targets innovation-led business — the superior profits earned by owning unique technology and designs — and secures long-term industrial autonomy.

A historic challenge has been the concentration of Indian manufacturing on downstream assembly. This budget directly confronts this by prioritising the upstream segments of the value chain, including a focus on components production, R&D and design.

For instance, the substantial increase in the outlay for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) to ₹40,000 crore is a decisive step towards domesticating high-value production.

Coupled with the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, the focus shifts towards equipment, materials, and full-stack Indian IP design. By owning the intellectual property and the tools of production, India is evolving into a global technology-bearer, capturing the high-margin segments that define modern economic power.

Integration into these chains is further boosted with a focus on a robust indigenous capital goods sector. The government has accordingly announced the establishment of digitally enabled Hi-Tech Tool Rooms via CPSEs and the implementation of the Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE). These are masterstrokes in supply-chain fortification, addressing the "mother industry" of manufacturing.

By locally designing and manufacturing high-precision components — from tunnel-boring to advanced firefighting equipment and textile machinery — we are systematically dismantling multi-billion dollar import dependencies. By pairing these with Basic Customs Duty (BCD) exemptions for capital goods in critical mineral processing, the government is lowering the cost of precision engineering.

The creation of a ₹10,000 crore globally competitive Container Manufacturing Ecosystem fortifies the logistics backbone of our exports, reducing reliance on foreign shipping equipment. Simultaneously, the development of dedicated Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu ensures the stability of supply for critical minerals. In an era where green energy is the new currency of growth, securing these mineral value chains is essential for maintaining our competitive edge in global Green and high-tech GVCs.

The Budget reaffirms that for India to be a GVC leader, our MSMEs must scale into "Champions". The ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund provides the necessary equity support to meet the quality standards required by global lead firms. Furthermore, the complete removal of the ₹10 lakh value cap on e-commerce courier exports is a landmark deregulatory move.

The strategy is clear: Move towards value-leadership. As we progress towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Union Budget 2026-27 cements India's role as an indispensable, high-value node in the global economic and GVC architecture.

Chandrajit Banerjee is director-general of CII