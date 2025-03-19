MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Uber enhances safety on two-wheeler service 'Moto' with helmet and female rider features

The new safety feature for 'Uber Moto' includes AI-powered helmet selfies for drivers as well as in-app helmet 'nudges' for riders

PTI Published 19.03.25, 04:53 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Ride-sharing company Uber on Wednesday announced new safety measures for riders and drivers on its two-wheeler offering ''Moto'' including initiatives aimed at improving helmet adoption and a feature that would allow female drivers to filter for female riders.

The new safety feature for ''Uber Moto'' includes AI-powered helmet selfies for drivers as well as in-app helmet ''nudges'' for riders.

Uber said it is ramping up safety for two-wheeler riders and drivers with new tech-led features and distribution of 3,000 safety kits across the country. Over half of the rides on Uber today happen over auto and moto services in India.

"With new safety features and distribution of safety kits, we are affirming our commitment to safer roads while supporting drivers with flexible earning opportunities," Manish Bindrani, Head of Regional Supply Growth, Uber India and South Asia said at a conference.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

