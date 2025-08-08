MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 08 August 2025

Trump calls for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s resignation over China investment links

Ex-president’s remarks follow report on Tan’s $200m stakes in Chinese chipmakers, some tied to military, Reuters says.

Reuters Published 08.08.25, 09:54 AM
Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan

Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, calling him "highly conflicted" due to his ties to Chinese firms and raising questions about plans to turn around the struggling American chip icon.

Reuters reported exclusively in April that Tan — himself or through venture funds he has founded or operates — invested at least $200 million in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms, some of which are linked to the Chinese military.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s comments came a day after Reuters was first to report that Republican Senator Tom Cotton had sent a letter to Intel’s board chair with questions about Tan’s ties to Chinese firms and a recent criminal case involving his former firm, Cadence Design.

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, sending Intel shares down nearly 3 per cent in late morning trading.

A change in leadership at Intel could pile pressure on the company, which is also a pillar of US efforts to boost domestic chipmaking. Last year, it secured $8 billion in subsidies, the largest outlay under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, to build new fabs in Ohio and other states.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US 'got involved directly' in India-Pakistan conflict, delivered peace, claims Marco Rubio

Since May 10, Trump has repeated his claim many times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan and told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a 'lot of trade' with them if they stopped the conflict
Narendra Modi with Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

India a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue... that will continue

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT