Toyota recalls 11.5k Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to replace dashboard component

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is recalling 11,529 units of its mid-sized SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder to inspect and replace a dashboard component.

The voluntary recall campaign is to inspect and replace the Combination Meter, if found faulty, in 11,529 units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025.

In line with its customer first philosophy and unwavering commitment to the highest quality standards, the automaker will continue to promptly address customer concerns and aim to deliver peace of mind by resolving issues quickly and conveniently, TKM said in a post on its Website.

Toyota dealer representatives will contact affected customers, it added.

In October, the company recalled Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser to reprogramme the Parking Assist ECU software.

