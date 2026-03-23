The Wealth Illusion

India is often praised for being a nation of savers. Families put aside nearly 30 per cent of their income, one of the highest savings rates in the world. Yet, when it comes to wealth creation, the country doesn’t even rank among the top 40 nations. This paradox raises an important question: why do Indians save so much but still struggle to grow their money?

The answer to this puzzle lies in how savings are managed. Ignoring emergency funds, misusing insurance as a safety net and treating it like an investment — these common mistakes quietly sabotage many households’ financial futures. The Covid-19 pandemic event, rising medical costs and inflation have exposed these gaps more sharply than ever. Let’s look at the most common money mistakes and how they can be avoided.

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Fragile safety nets

The pandemic was a harsh reminder of how fragile financial security can be. When jobs were lost or salaries delayed, many families had no emergency fund to fall back on. Without a cushion, even basic expenses became stressful. Most financial experts recommend maintaining six to 12 months of living expenses in liquid instruments like savings accounts or short-term debt funds. Yet most households either skip this step or confuse long-term investments with emergency reserves.

Health cover is another weak spot. Many rely just on the insurance provided by their company. But corporate policies are usually capped at ₹3-5 lakh, which is too little in today’s world, where a single hospitalisation can cost much more. Worse, this cover disappears when you change jobs or retire. That’s why a personal health insurance plan ensures continuity and higher protection.

Multiple ambiguities

Loans are often taken for the wrong reasons. Research shows nearly 60 per cent of loans in India are unsecured — used for consumption or for depreciating assets like cars, gadgets or special occasions like weddings. These do not add long-term value. However, loans for education or housing, which can build future wealth, are often underutilised. Borrowing should be strategic, focused primarily on investments that appreciate over time.

Taxes are another area where many go wrong. People often forget to factor in the impact of taxation on both income and investments. For example, a fixed deposit may look attractive, but after tax and inflation, the real return is around 3-4 per cent. Whereas instruments like PF, PPF or NPS not only help save tax but also build wealth more efficiently.

Misplaced trust

A widespread misconception is that a nominee automatically becomes the rightful owner of assets. In reality, nominees are only custodians, not legal heirs. This confusion has left more than ₹1.4 lakh crore lying unclaimed with various financial institutions. The solution is simple but often ignored: write a will and plan succession properly so that assets reach the intended beneficiaries.

Inflation is another silent killer of wealth. Many investors compare returns without adjusting for inflation. A 6 per cent fixed deposit may look good, but if inflation is 6 per cent or higher, the real return is negative. Hence, it’s important for individuals to understand the link between inflation and interest rates as well as whether their investments are earning at least 1-2 per cent more than inflation on a post-tax basis.

Adding to the problem is the habit of mixing insurance and investment. Endowment policies or money-back policies are marketed as “investment plus insurance”, but they deliver neither adequate risk cover nor inflation-beating return. The smarter approach is to separate the two by taking term insurance for protection and investing in adequate risk cover or inflation beating returns.

Misjudging growth

Finally, many investors miscalculate maturity values by using simple interest instead of compound interest. This mistake drastically underestimates growth. For example, ₹1 lakh at 8 per cent compounded annually grows to ₹2.16 lakh in 10 years — not ₹1.8 lakh as simple interest suggests. Compounding is the cornerstone of wealth creation, yet it remains poorly understood and underutilised.

Albert Einstein famously called compounding the “eighth wonder of the world”. For Indian households, understanding this principle could be the difference between stagnant savings and growing wealth.

Why these mistakes persist

Several cultural and structural factors explain why these errors continue:

Reliance on gold and real estate rather than financial assets

Low financial literacy, with India ranking poorly in global surveys

Short-term mindset, focusing on immediate consumption rather than long-term planning

Investors tend to trust the wrong kind of people and invest in products not aligned with their interests

The way forward

Breaking this cycle is no longer a matter of individual choice; it is a systemic necessity.

Financial products must stop being sold on promises and start being evaluated by their consequences. Policy makers should mandate plain-language disclosures that reveal inflation-adjusted investment outcomes and the true lifetime cost of loans. Employers must go beyond paycheques to actively promote emergency savings and adequate health cover. Regulators, meanwhile, should simplify tax and succession frameworks so wealth is preserved, not lost to opacity and complexity.

Yet no reform will succeed without individual discipline. Insurance is protection, not an investment. Inflation is a certainty, not a footnote. Credit is a tool, not a crutch. Until these fundamentals guide everyday financial decisions, households will continue to earn more, save more and remain financially fragile.

Financial resilience requires more than the act of saving; it demands informed, disciplined choices.

The author is a veteran financial strategist and investment adviser