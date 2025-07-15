Elon Musk's Tesla sets foot in Mumbai, Fadnavis bats for research and development in India

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's Tesla is selling its Model Y cars in India starting at about $69,770, its website showed on Tuesday, as the electric car maker prepared to open its first showroom in the financial capital of Mumbai.

India is the world's third largest car market, although electric vehicles comprise a very small slice, as concerns about easy accessibility of charging infrastructure deter many affluent buyers from going electric.

As Tesla gears up for busy roads still ruled by cars fuelled by diesel and petrol, it will go head-to-head primarily with German luxury giants like BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the premium EV segment.

Among India's mass-market players are Tata Motors and Mahindra.

Police guarded the showroom, with the brand’s name etched in black against a stark white wall, where the car, draped in black and grey covers was partially visible on Tuesday through the glass in a gated office complex.

With access tightly controlled, few onlookers or fans lingered near the premises.

Musk has long eyed an entry in India, the world's most populous country and where the rich are splurging on everything from apartments to watches and jewellery, even bathrooms.

EV boost

India aims to boost the share of EVs in domestic car sales to 30% by 2030, from 4% now, offering tax cuts to foreign automakers committing to some domestic production.

That proved to have limited appeal to Musk, although the efforts were partly designed to lure Tesla.

Tesla's opening coincides with a pre-booking campaign in India launched by Vinfast for its electric sports utility vehicles VF7 and VF6.

Tesla is selling the Model Y rear-wheel drive for 6 million rupees ($70,000) in cash, and its Model Y long-range rear-wheel drive at 6.8 million ($79,000).

The U.S. selling price starts from $44,990, while in China it is 263,500 yuan ($36,700) and in Germany 45,970 euros ($53,700).

Fadnavis all for 'research and development in India'

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Maharashtra wishes to see Tesla establish its research and development and manufacturing facilities in India, and invited the global EV major to consider the state as a partner in its journey.

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the company's first Experience Centre in India, located at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

"We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage," Fadnavis said.

"Consider Maharashtra as a partner in your journey," he added.

The CM called Tesla's decision to open its first centre in Mumbai a statement of confidence in the city and state.

"The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and in the right state - that is Mumbai and Maharashtra," he said.

He said Mumbai is not just as the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India, but also an entrepreneurial hub.

"Mumbai stands for innovation and sustainability," Fadnavis said.

The CM said Tesla is more than an automotive company.

"Tesla is not just a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, that is why it is loved globally," he said.

Sharing a personal memory, Fadnavis said when he was in the US in 2015, he had his first ride in a Tesla vehicle.

With inputs from agencies