Wednesday, 16 July 2025

Technical glitch delays Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Mumbai by nearly 3 hours

The flight, EK 505, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, was scheduled to depart from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 10.15 am and finally departed at 1.04 pm

PTI Published 16.07.25, 09:32 PM
Representational image

Representational image

A Dubai-bound Emirates flight from the city was delayed for nearly three hours on Wednesday after the aircraft developed a technical glitch, which forced the passengers to return from the aerobridge and go through the security checks and immigration again, according to a source.

The flight, EK 505, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, was scheduled to depart from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 10.15 am and finally departed at 1.04 pm, according to the flight tracking website, flightradar24.com.

Emirates, in a statement, said that its Mumbai-Dubai flight EK 505 of July 16 was delayed by two-and-a-half hours due to "additional technical checks".

"Emirates flight EK505 from Bombay to Dubai on July 16 was delayed due to additional technical checks. After a thorough check, the flight departed two and a half hours later to Dubai, landing without incident at 14.03(local time)," an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement.

"Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused," the Dubai-based airline said.

"Passengers were stopped at the aerobridge at Mumbai Airport due to a technical glitch in the aircraft. They were moved out through the arrival gate, due to which they had to do security checks and immigration again," a source said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

