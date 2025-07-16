MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after mid-air engine failure

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm

PTI Published 16.07.25, 11:09 PM
Representational image

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing here after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

The number of people on board could not be immediately known.

Also Read

"Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source said.

Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

