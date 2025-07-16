Dubai-bound Air India Express flight cancelled after technical snag at Lucknow airport

An Air India Express Boeing plane faced a technical issue at Lucknow airport on Wednesday morning following which the flight from the city to Dubai was cancelled, according to a source.

The flight IX 193 was to be operated with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The source said the Luckn0w-Dubai flight was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft, and over 155 people were to take the flight.

There was no official statement from Air India Express.

The source said the passengers were offered hotel accommodation and also the option of a full refund or complimentary free rescheduling for a later date. Most of the passengers opted for the hotel accommodation.

The flight is rescheduled for around the same time on Thursday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.