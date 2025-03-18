MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tata Motors set to increase passenger vehicle prices in April 2025

This price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs

PTI Published 18.03.25, 02:23 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it intends to increase prices of its passenger vehicle range, including electric vehicles, from April 2025, the second time this year.

This price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. The extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of the proposed price hike.

In January this year, the company had hiked prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to 3 per cent.

Tata Motors sells a range of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles ranging from hatchback Tiago to priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

On Monday Tata Motors said it would increase the price of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2 per cent from next month.

Maruti Suzuki India also said it plans to hike prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from next month.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

