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regular-article-logo Friday, 10 April 2026

Stock market opens higher, Sensex up 630 points, Nifty tops 23,950

Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers

PTI Published 10.04.26, 09:44 AM
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Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in bank stocks and a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 630.08 points to 77,261.73 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 203.6 points to 23,978.70.

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From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20 per cent up at USD 96.11 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

"Strength in US markets, where the Dow extended its rally, along with broadly positive Asian markets, reflects continued optimism around the fragile US–Iran ceasefire. While global sentiment has improved, it is still highly event-driven.

"Any shift in geopolitical developments can quickly alter risk appetite, especially through its impact on crude oil prices. This keeps the upside constructive but not fully stable," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,711.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 955.90 crore.

The market is now in a "wait and watch" phase — highly sensitive to news flow, with direction dependent on three key triggers: geopolitical developments, crude oil movement, and FIIs, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

On Thursday, the Sensex dropped 931.25 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 76,631.65. The Nifty declined 222.25 points or 0.93 per cent to end at 23,775.10.

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