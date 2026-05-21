Star Air relaunches six weekly flights connecting Hyderabad, Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar

Star Air, the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, on Thursday announced the relaunch of its direct flight service connecting Hyderabad, Jharsuguda, and Bhubaneswar with six weekly operations.

The move is aimed at further strengthening the airline’s expanding regional network and enhancing vital air connectivity between key economic and cultural centres in South and East India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renewed service connects Hyderabad, India’s technology and commercial hub, with Jharsuguda, a prominent industrial centre in Odisha, and Bhubaneswar, the state capital known for its rapid growth in business, infrastructure, and tourism, the company said in a release.

The corridor is expected to significantly benefit business travellers, industrial stakeholders, tourists, and residents by improving accessibility, supporting regional trade, and reducing travel time between these high-growth destinations, it said.

Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, said, “This route is more than just a flight connection; it is a strategic link for commerce and opportunity between South and East India.” “By restoring direct access between Hyderabad, Jharsuguda, and Bhubaneswar, we are enabling faster business connectivity, attracting new investment, and supporting the vibrant industries and communities that drive these regions forward,” he added.

A participant in the Government of India’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) initiative, Star Air has completed seven years of uninterrupted operations and carried nearly three million passengers, while maintaining a robust schedule of 455 weekly flights. The airline said this will increase to 550 weekly flights during the summer schedule.

The airline continues to expand beyond UDAN routes by introducing new commercial city pairs while remaining committed to its mission of “Connecting Real India” through improved connectivity for underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, it said.

Star Air’s Embraer E175 fleet features a comfortable two-class configuration with business and economy seating.

The airline said passengers are also served hot meal and beverages onboard, setting a new benchmark for comfort, efficiency, and service quality in regional aviation, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.