Stock market surrenders early gains amid profit booking in blue chips; Sensex falls 135 points

Equity benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile day of trade on Thursday, surrendering their early gains, amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 75,183.36. During the day, it hit a high of 75,945.79 and a low of 74,996.78, gyrating 949.01 points.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 23,654.70.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.

InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics and Adani Ports were among the winners.

"Indian equity markets witnessed another volatile session today, with benchmark indices surrendering their strong opening gains as positive global cues collided with persistent macroeconomic concerns and strong resistance at higher levels," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.71 per cent to USD 104.3 per barrel level.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended higher. The Kospi surged over 8 per cent.

Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.

US markets ended significantly higher on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,597.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 117.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 75,318.39. The Nifty edged higher by 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 23,659.