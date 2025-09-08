MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SpiceJet to revive 10 grounded planes by April 2026; clears $24 million Credit Suisse dues

The budget airline’s income dropped to Rs 1,190.56 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2,067.21 crore a year earlier

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.09.25, 05:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Budget carrier SpiceJet, which posted a net loss of Rs 238 crore in the June quarter, plans to revive 10 grounded aircraft by April 2026 even as it completed the full payment of $ 24 million to Credit Suisse, closing a long-pending liability.

At the end of the June quarter, only 21 of its 56 planes were flying, with 35 grounded due to maintenance and engine issues.

Of the active fleet, eight were Boeing 737-800s, six Q400s, three Boeing 737-700s, and one each of Boeing 737-900 and Boeing 737 Max, the airline said in an investor presentation.

The carrier said it will “unground about 10 aircraft by April 2026, including 4-5 in early winter to cater for the peak demand.”

To fast-track the restoration, 19 engines have already been dispatched to global engine shops, while lease deals for 10 Boeing 737s on damp lease will see inductions starting October.

“Discussions [are] underway for additional inductions of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft during October and November 2025,” the presentation added.

SpiceJet announced the completion of its $ 24 million settlement with Credit Suisse, ending a dispute that dates back to before the current promoter took charge. The original claim of $41.77 million was restructured into the final settlement in May 2022.

“The completion of this payment is another important step in our continued efforts to put legacy issues firmly behind us. This settlement not only brings closure to an old liability but also demonstrates our resolve and ability to meet commitments despite a challenging operating environment,” said Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer of SpiceJet.

Revenue in the June quarter fell to Rs 1,190.56 crore from Rs 2,067.21 crore a year earlier, with expenses from grounded aircraft and subdued leisure travel dragging performance.

SpiceJet shares slipped 2.9 per cent to Rs 33.45 on the BSE in late afternoon trade on Monday.

