Pidilite mourns Piyush Pandey’s death, calls him ‘more than a creative partner who made India smile’

Pidilite, the makers of the glue brand Fevicol, condoled the death of Piyush Pandey calling the adman as more than a creative partner, who made India smile.

Pandey, who breathed his last this morning, was a cultural architect and the creative force behind some of India's most iconic campaigns, including Fevicol, Pidilite Industries' managing director Sudhanshu Vats said in a statement.

"Through unmatched wit, warmth, and insight, Piyush made India smile, and made Pidilite proud. His campaigns became part of the nation's collective memory, and his words brought our brands to life in ways few could imagine," Vats said.

Over the decades, Pandey's iconic line 'Fevicol ka Mazboot Jod hai, Tootega Nahi' has helped the brand and also captured people's imagination in such a way that it is used in daily life as well.

For Pidilite, Pandey was more than a creative partner, Vats said, adding that the adman was a dear friend and cherished part of the company's journey.

Vats said he used to have monthly meetings with Pandey over coffee at the latter's home in Dadar where they spoke of everything, from life to laughter.

"... he was a dear friend and a cherished part of our (Pidilite's) journey. His passing is a deeply personal loss for all of us," Vats said, offering condolences to his family and loved ones.

Meanwhile, Vishwesh Iyer, a communication professional based in Singapore now, also condoled the death of Pandey, recollecting his interactions with the adman during a stint at the public relations arm of Ogilvy.

Aiyer said stories of Pandey's humour, warmth and humility echoed through the corridors of Ogilvy's offices and added that in the limited interactions, Pandey came across as a man who was grounded, rustic, funny and real.

"If today India's advertising and communications professionals are leading global agencies across Asia-Pacific and beyond, it's because of the spark that Piyush lit decades ago," he said.

