Reliance Industries rushes to secure Chinese battery components ahead of export curbs

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is accelerating efforts to secure battery components from China ahead of the country’s new export restrictions.

A Reliance team has reportedly travelled to China to expedite production and shipment of the components, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

These components are essential for the company’s plans to locally assemble and produce batteries for its large-scale solar energy project.

Reliance and China's commerce ministry did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. The people declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The export restrictions, set to take effect on November 8, require Chinese companies to obtain permission before shipping battery supply chain equipment overseas.

Chinese manufacturers dominate the global battery sector, and the new rules are aimed at maintaining Beijing’s technological edge.

At least a dozen foreign customers are facing similar challenges, with some bypassing quality checks or other final manufacturing steps to ensure early delivery, Reuters reported.

“Who cares if it hasn’t been painted yet or the screws haven’t been checked. They are saying we’ll do the testing once it lands, just get it out the door,” a source told Reuters.

China’s battery industry is a global powerhouse, with six of the top ten players worldwide.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), the country’s largest battery maker, told Reuters it was confident that exports to overseas factories will continue despite the new regulations.

Chinese customs data shows that the country exported $48 billion worth of batteries in the first eight months of this year, a 26 percent increase from the same period last year, Reuters reported.

The reliance on Chinese technology raises concerns over dependence on Beijing for key components, a risk highlighted previously when export controls on rare earths caused shortages that disrupted global car production.

Chinese battery makers have reassured foreign clients that the process for obtaining export licenses should be straightforward, with approvals likely to be granted within a few months of the new regime’s start, Reuters reported.

Companies like Reliance are under pressure to secure their shipments quickly to avoid delays that could stall renewable energy projects aimed at reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Sources called the situation tense, with foreign firms navigating the uncertainty of China’s evolving export control framework, Reuters reported.

With inputs from Reuters