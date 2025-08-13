SpiceJet to add 5 Boeing 737s on damp lease ahead of winter schedule

Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has finalised a damp-lease agreement for five Boeing 737s planes ahead of the winter schedule.

The airline currently has 13 Boeing 737s and six regional jets in operation, out of a total of 53 aircraft in its fleet, according to aircraft fleet tracking website Planespotter.com. The remaining 34 remain on the ground.

On July 25, the airline also made a similar announcement for five leased aircraft.

"SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement for another five Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the upcoming winter schedule," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

While most of these aircraft are scheduled to join the fleet in October, a few are expected to arrive a couple of weeks earlier, the airline said.

These additions will cater to the peak winter season and extend into the early summer season of 2026, remaining with the airline until May 2026, the airline said, adding the aircraft will be inducted under damp-lease arrangements.

In a damp-lease arrangement, the operational crew is shared between the operator and the airline.

SpiceJet said the airline is in advanced discussions to lease more aircraft ahead of the winter 2025 schedule, which starts from October every year.

