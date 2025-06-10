MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Markets rally in early trade amid firm trend in Asian peers, optimism around US-China trade talks

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech and NTPC were the biggest gainers

PTI Published 10.06.25, 10:07 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI Photo

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday in-tandem with a rally in Asian markets, optimism around US-China trade talks and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 235.58 points to 82,680.79 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 96.1 points to 25,199.30.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech and NTPC were the biggest gainers.

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Eternal, HDFC Bank and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,992.87 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Nifty is likely to consolidate in the 24,500-25,500 range in the near-term. There are no short-term triggers to take the Nifty beyond the upper band. Some profit-booking pulling the market slightly down is likely. But ample liquidity will ensure that dips will get bought, helping the market to consolidate," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

From the global perspective, market participants will be keenly following the progress of trade talks between the US and China, he added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.28 per cent to USD 67.23 a barrel.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 256.22 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 82,445.21. The Nifty surged 100.15 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,103.20.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Golden goose of Vikaas: Opposition parties punch holes in Modi-at-11 swagger

As the Narendra Modi government on Monday rolled out its 11th-anniversary publicity parade, flaunting its list of purported achievements, the Opposition threw back at it a litany of the many ills tormenting the country
Marketing and revenue head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Nikhil Sosale, center in black, and DNA entertainment private limited official, in black mask, Sunil Mathew among others being taken to court after their arrest in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, June 6, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This arrest has not happened in view of any probe, but merely because directions were issued by CM

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT