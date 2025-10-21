Sensex and Nifty end marginally higher in Muhurat trading, marking positive start to Samvat 2082

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the new Samvat Year 2082 on a positive note amid firm global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 62.97 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 84,426.34. During the symbolic session, the benchmark hit a high of 84,665.44 and a low of 84,286.40.

The broader NSE Nifty went up by 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60. As many as 25 Nifty stocks ended lower while 24 shares closed with gains and one remain unchanged.

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special Muhurat trading session from 1345 hrs to 1445 hrs on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the new Samvat Year 2082, and the opening of new accounting books for traders and investors.

In the last Samvat 2081 which ended on Monday the BSE Sensex jumped 4,974.31 points or 6.26 per cent and the Nifty climbed 1,637.8 points or 6.76 per cent.

Muhurat trading is a one-hour symbolic trading session conducted by stock exchanges on the occasion of Diwali, marking the start of the new Samvat year and new books of accounts by traders.

Among major Sensex gainers Bajaj Finserv rose the most by 1.42 per cent, Axis Bank gained 0.80 per cent, Infosys by 0.72 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra by 0.60 per cent, Tata Motors by 0.55 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 0.53 per cent and Tata Steel by 0.52 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, Trent Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services were the losers.

Broader markets also advanced with BSE Midcap rising 0.23 per cent, or 106.95 points, to close at 46,787.20. The BSE SmallCap gained 0.91 per cent, or 486.81 points, to settle at 53,842.85.

Among the sectoral indices, Industrials rose the most by 0.53 per cent, Telecommunication by 0.51 per cent, Commodities by 0.47 per cent, Capital Goods by 0.40 per cent, Services by 0.38 per cent and Metal by 0.37 per cent.

On the other hand, Bankex and Realty ended marginally lower.

Meanwhile, global markets were trading firm. European shares rose in early trade while Asian peers ended with gains.

Shanghai's Composite benchmark increased by 1.36 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.77 per cent, South Korea's Kospi went up 0.24 per cent, and Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.15 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 790.45 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) outnumbered the FIIs by acquiring shares worth Rs 2,485.46 crore, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 411.18 points to close at 84,363.37, while the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 133.30 points to settle at 25,843.15.

