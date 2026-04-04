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Senco Gold eyes Rs 8000 crore revenue in FY26 as strong growth boosts profits

According to quarterly disclosures, revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,412 crore in the first nine months of FY26, and net profit was Rs 423.15 crore during the April-December period

Our Bureau Published 04.04.26, 09:04 AM
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City-based jeweller Senco Gold & Diamonds is set to close FY26 on a strong note, with revenue expected to cross 8,000 crore — around 30 per cent year-on-year growth — as elevated gold prices reshape buying patterns and boost value-led sales.

According to quarterly disclosures, revenue from operations stood at 6,412 crore in the first nine months of FY26, and net profit was 423.15 crore during the April-December period. In FY25, the company had reported a net profit of 165.38 crore in FY25, when revenue stood at 6,258 crore.

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“The company has shown strong growth this fiscal year, crossing 8,000 crore in revenue, up about 30 per cent from last year. PAT is expected to nearly double,” MD and CEO Suvankar Sen told PTI.

The growth was largely value-driven, with sales rising 40 per cent in value terms even as volumes declined by around 10 per cent. This divergence reflects the impact of gold price volatility, a trend seen across India’s jewellery sector as bullion prices peaked in late 2025.

Senco currently operates around 200 stores across India, along with two outlets in Dubai. It plans to expand its domestic footprint by adding 20 franchise-owned stores in the current fiscal year, with a focus on northern markets.

On the exports front, the company ships gold jewellery worth about 200 crore annually, primarily to West Asia and parts of Southeast Asia. However, the ongoing West Asia war has slowed engagement with partners in Saudi Arabia and Dubai and also prompted the company to put its Gulf franchise expansion plans on hold.

To mitigate gold price volatility, Senco is hedging around 50–60 per cent of its inventory, while also leveraging metal gold loans from banks to manage credit risk, Sen said.

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