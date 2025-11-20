MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Saudi Aramco signs 17 preliminary deals with US firms worth over $30 billion

Aramco also announced tie-ups with other energy companies including Baker Hughes and Halliburton, as well as financial giants Blackstone and JPMorgan

Reuters Published 20.11.25, 12:05 AM
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Elon Musk look at U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025. Reuters

Oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday it had signed 17 preliminary deals with US companies with a potential overall value of more than $30 billion, during a visit to Washington by the Saudi Crown Prince.

The projects span liquefied natural gas, financial services, advanced materials manufacturing and procurement of materials and services, it said in a statement.

Saudi and US officials touted billions in new investments and growing financial ties between the two countries on Wednesday, coinciding with a visit to the White House by Saudi Arabia's de-facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"We expect the multi-billion-dollar MoUs and agreements announced today to act as a springboard for further progress," and to strengthen Aramco's collaboration with American firms, Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser said in the statement.

The agreements build on previous memoranda of understanding that were signed during a tour of Gulf countries by US President Donald Trump in May, when Aramco signed 34 preliminary deals potentially worth up to $90 billion.

Aramco, which wants to become a major LNG player, especially in the United States, said that Wednesday's MoUs and agreements include a tie-up with MidOcean Energy for a potential investment in the Lake Charles LNG project as well as a deal with Commonwealth LNG around a liquefaction project in Louisiana.

It also announced tie-ups with other energy companies including Baker Hughes and Halliburton, as well as financial giants Blackstone and JPMorgan.

It did not specify the value attached to the specific deals.

Washington Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
