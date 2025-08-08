MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sanctions-hit Nayara seeks India’s help for ships to keep fuel supplies flowing

EU sanctions choke Nayara’s fuel supply chain, forcing plea for state-backed shipping aid

Reuters Published 08.08.25, 09:50 AM
A worker stands at a fuel station of Nayara Energy on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 16, 2022.

A worker stands at a fuel station of Nayara Energy on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 16, 2022. REUTERS

Russia-backed private refiner Nayara Energy, which was sanctioned by the European Union last month, has sought help from India’s shipping ministry to get vessels for the movement of its refined fuels, a government source said on Thursday.

Sanctions-hit Nayara is struggling to get vessels for the supply of refined fuels for its retail stations in India. The private refiner has already cut crude runs at its refinery.

Since the EU sanctions, Nayara faced shippers asking for termination of contracts, and Microsoft briefly suspended critical services.

Nayara operates a 20-million-tonne-a-year oil refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat.

Unlike other refiners, the facility is not connected to a pipeline network that delivers fuel directly to consumption centres. Instead, the company relies on ships to transport products to nearby ports, from where they are distributed by truck.

The ministries of shipping, oil and foreign affairs will shortly meet to look into Nayara’s request, the source told reporters after a meeting with Nayara officials.

New Delhi is exploring the possibility of arranging India-flagged vessels of local companies for the private refiners.

Vessel owners are citing problems, including availing insurance cover for undertaking voyages for Nayara, the source added.


