Retail inflation declines to multi-year low of 0.25 per cent in October

Retail inflation slipped to a multi-year low of 0.25 per cent in October, driven by the impact of the GST rate cut and subdued prices of vegetables and fruits, government data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the food inflation declined to (-) 5.02 per cent in October.

The decline in headline inflation and food inflation during October 2025 was mainly attributed to the whole month's impact of GST rate cut, favorable base effect, and a drop in inflation of oils and fats, vegetables, fruits, egg, footwear, cereals and products, transport and communication, the NSO said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.