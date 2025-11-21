MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Reliance ends Russian crude intake at Jamnagar SEZ as refinery shifts sourcing

RIL says SEZ exports will use only non-Russian crude from December as the domestic tariff area refinery processes remaining pre-committed cargoes loaded before sanctions took effect

Our Special Correspondent Published 21.11.25, 07:30 AM
Representational picture

India’s largest refiner Reliance said it has stopped importing Russian crude oil into the company’s SEZ refinery at Jamnagar with effect from November 20, even as it would honour pre-committed liftings made as of October 22, when the sanctions were imposed.

“From December 1, all product exports from the SEZ refinery will be obtained from non-Russian crude oil. This transition has been completed ahead of schedule to ensure full compliance with product-import restrictions coming into force on January 21, 2026. The crude oil import in SEZ is a fully segregated facility catering to the production line in SEZ,” an RIL spokesperson said.

RIL’s other refinery at the same location earmarked for the domestic market, will, however, receive a few more parcel loads, as RIL said the final pre-committed cargo was loaded on November 12.

“Any cargo arriving on or after November 20 will be received and processed at our refinery in the domestic tariff area,” the spokesperson added.

