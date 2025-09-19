Reliance Power says CBI action on group firms RCFL, RHFL will not affect its business

Reliance Power Ltd on Friday said its business operations, financial performance and governance remain unaffected by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) action against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Anil Ambani.

The company said the matter cited in the CBI’s release pertains to RCFL and RHFL and involves transactions dating back more than a decade.

Both firms have since been resolved through independent, lender-led processes overseen by Bank of Baroda and approved by the Supreme Court in 2022 and 2023.

Reliance Power also clarified that Anil Ambani has never served on the boards of RCFL or RHFL, and has not been a director of Reliance Power for over three-and-a-half years.

“Reliance Power is a separate and independent listed entity, and these actions have no bearing on the company’s day-to-day management, governance or financial stability,” the company said.

Following the clarification, Reliance Power shares rose 1.7 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 48.28.

The firm, part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including 3,960 megawatts from Sasan Power Ltd.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 24.98 per cent stake in the company.