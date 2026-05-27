Online gaming firms face survival challenge after Supreme Court GST ruling, tax experts warn

The Supreme Court’s decision upholding GST on the full value of bets placed on online gaming platforms is expected to significantly reshape India’s real-money gaming industry, with tax experts warning of mounting financial pressure, tighter margins and possible consolidation across the sector.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the apex court backed the Revenue Department’s position that online gaming involving stakes qualifies as betting and gambling for GST purposes, effectively endorsing the 28 per cent GST regime introduced in 2023. The GST rate on online gaming was later increased to 40 per cent from September 22, 2025.

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The verdict comes as online gaming firms face showcause notices and tax demands collectively exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore over alleged short payment of GST. Companies including Gameskraft, Dream11, Mobile Premier League, Games24x7, Junglee Games and Delta Corp are expected to face the immediate impact of the ruling through ongoing litigation, higher compliance costs and investor scrutiny.

“The Court has fundamentally altered the legal and commercial terrain for gaming operators,” said Sivakumar Ramjee, Executive Director-Indirect Tax at Nangia Global, adding that the issue was no longer merely a litigation matter but “a balance-sheet event”.

Tax experts said gaming companies may now have to rethink their business models, cut costs aggressively and explore alternatives such as free-to-play or advertising-led formats to remain viable. AKM Global’s Ikesh Nagpal said firms would now have to decide “whether to settle, restructure, or wind down”, while investor sentiment and future funding into the sector are also likely to be hit.

EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said the ruling had “fundamentally altered the sector’s fiscal landscape”, warning that the retrospective impact of the judgment creates a steep financial burden that companies cannot easily pass on to consumers. He said survival would depend on “rapid business model adaptation, aggressive cost-rationalization, and absolute regulatory alignment”.

The judgment also rejected the industry’s long-standing distinction between “games of skill” and “games of chance” once money is staked, weakening the sector’s key legal defence. It further undermines the argument that gaming platforms function merely as intermediaries earning platform commissions, on which the industry had previously paid 18 per cent GST before the 2023 changes.

Experts said the ruling could intensify regulatory scrutiny and trigger consolidation in the sector, with companies reassessing prize structures, entry fees and long-term operations amid rising tax liabilities, interest and penalties.