October brings big-ticket IPOs, fundraising from new listings to cross Rs 50,000 crore

India’s bustling market for initial public offerings is entering a crucial phase, with fundraising from new listings in October expected to cross a record ₹50,000 crore, according to a Bloomberg report.

Two big-ticket IPOs — from Tata Capital and LG Electronics’ Indian arm — will open for public subscription in the coming week. The rush comes even as global tariff shocks and geopolitical strains weigh on broader markets.

The IPO boom has been driven by companies seeking to fund expansion in the world’s fastest-growing major economy, backed by deep domestic liquidity and a growing retail investor base.

“There is now ample capacity to absorb supply,” said Raghuram K, partner at Uniqus Consultech. Steady inflows through monthly retail investment plans have left mutual funds with ample capital to deploy, he added.

Big deals on the block

The ₹15,512-crore Tata Capital offering — the largest since Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,700 crore listing last year — gives investors a chance to own a stake in the financial services arm of the storied Tata group.

LG Electronics India’s ₹11,607-crore IPO offers exposure to India’s booming consumer market.

Despite the momentum, India’s ₹425 lakh crore stock market has shown signs of fatigue in 2025. The NSE Nifty 50 Index has gained only 5 per cent this year, lagging behind a broader Asian benchmark that’s up 23 per cent.

Still, with IPO proceeds of ₹94,000 crore in the first nine months of 2025, India ranks as the fourth-busiest IPO market globally, Bloomberg data show.

However, past mega listings have struggled on debut. Hyundai Motor India shares fell over 7 per cent on their first day of trading last October; Life Insurance Corporation of India dropped 8 per cent in May 2022, and Paytm tumbled 25 per cent after its ₹21,000 crore IPO in late 2021.

“Tata and LG are both big brands and should attract investor interest unless a major global shock hits,” said Varsha Valecha, senior vice-president of investments at Chanakya Capital in Mumbai.

Rubicon Research’s ₹1,377.5-crore public issue would open on October 9, and WeWork India’s ₹3,000-crore IPO is currently underway.