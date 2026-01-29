Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reports

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Nvidia, an existing investor whose chips power OpenAI's AI models, is in talks to invest up to $30 billion, The Information said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. Microsoft, a longstanding backer with exclusive rights to sell OpenAI models to cloud customers, is in talks to invest less than $10 billion. And Amazon, which would be a new investor, is also in talks to invest significantly more than $10 billion, potentially even more than $20 billion, the report added.

OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, from these firms, The Information, said citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft and OpenAI could not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.