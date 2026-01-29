MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 January 2026

Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reports

OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, from these firms, The Information, said citing people familiar with the matter

Reuters Published 29.01.26, 09:21 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Nvidia, an existing investor whose chips power OpenAI's AI models, is in talks to invest up to $30 billion, The Information said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. Microsoft, a longstanding backer with exclusive rights to sell OpenAI models to cloud customers, is in talks to invest less than $10 billion. And Amazon, which would be a new investor, is also in talks to invest significantly more than $10 billion, potentially even more than $20 billion, the report added.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, from these firms, The Information, said citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft and OpenAI could not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

RELATED TOPICS

OpenAI Nvidia Microsoft Amazon
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Public health network urges Centre to double health spending before Union budget

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan says central health outlay remains far below targets and warns chronic underfunding is straining primary care and worsening staff shortages
Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in Singur on Wedsnesday.
Quote left Quote right

I demand a proper investigation of Ajit Pawar’s plane crash under the supervision of the SC

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT