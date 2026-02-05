MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jensen Huang says AI data centres can recreate internet era jobs boom in India

Nvidia chief links data centre push to large scale employment across construction supply chains and operations after budget tax holiday move for foreign firms

Our Bureau Published 05.02.26, 05:19 AM
Nvidia AI data centres India

Jensen Huang Sourced by the Telegraph

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that AI infrastructures such as data centres can recreate the “incredible” scale of jobs that the internet created when it reached the Indian market, an NDTV report said on Wednesday.

His remarks come days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during Budget 2026 that India will provide a tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign companies using data centres built in the country.

At a press conference at the 3DExperience World event in Houston, Huang said the data centres in India could generate a lot of employment across construction, supply chains and other segments.

“The building of the data centre is maybe 5,000 people, 10,000 people. They are electricians, plumbers, and construction workers. But don’t forget, the derivative workforce, the labour that contributes to delivering that data centre, is quite gigantic,” he said.

“Think about the entire supply chain, pipes, concrete, design, architecture, project management, and then, once the centre is operational, the ongoing operations that are built on top of it,” he added.

