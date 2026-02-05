MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 February 2026

Larry Fink calls Indians to invest with growth as BlackRock partners Jio financial

Worlds largest asset manager backs domestic savings, flags AI spend upside, touts energy potential as wealth market grows and joint venture scales rapidly

Our Bureau Published 05.02.26, 05:13 AM
BlackRock India investment

Larry Fink and Mukesh Ambani (right) Sourced by the Telegraph

Larry Fink, the chief executive officer of Blackrock Inc, suggested Indians should invest alongside the country’s economic growth, as the world’s largest asset manager taps Asia’s fastest growing wealth market in partnership with Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Financial Services.

“If you believe in the era of India, we need to compel hundreds of millions of Indians to invest alongside that growth,” Fink said in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he was joined by Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fink said that India’s rise will be fuelled both by foreign investors who believe in its potential and a strong local economy supported by retirement savings.

With more than $14 trillion in assets, BlackRock is expanding in India to tap into the growing mutual fund industry, as millions of savers enter the banking and financial services system. Assets managed by wealth firms in India are expected to rise to $2.3 trillion by 2029 from $1.1 trillion in 2024, according to Deloitte India.

“As more and more families invest alongside the growth of India, India has less need for the importation of capital,” Fink said.

BlackRock and Jio Financial have formed an equal joint venture JioBlackRock Asset Management, which has already one million customers and garnered 15,100 crore in assets as of December, according to public disclosures.

For BlackRock, the partnership marked a critical re-entry to fund management in the world’s most-populous nation after exiting in 2018.

Fink reiterated on Wednesday that he’s not worried about a bubble forming in artificial intelligence, pointing to the massive investment needed to develop the technology. He said that hundreds of billions of dollars spent building out the technology will ultimately boost global growth, even though there are bound to be some “big failures” from the technology.

Ambani echoed those views, calling AI hugely advantageous for India and urging people to embrace the technology.

“The world recognises India because the world also doesn’t have many such scale opportunities, where they can deploy on a few projects, hundreds of billions,” Ambani said. Reliance is approached by at least three or four global firms each month looking to partner, and while “we cannot say yes to everybody for partnerships”, it reflects the increasing focus on the country, he added.

Ambani said India could meet nearly 80 per cent of its energy requirements domestically over the next decade.

India stands as the third-largest consumer of crude oil after the US and China and currently meets over 80 per cent of its energy needs through imports.

RELATED TOPICS

BlackRock Jio Financial Services Ltd Mukesh Ambani
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After DGCA review, Air India says no issues found in Boeing 787 fuel control switches

The checks were initiated after an Air India pilot reported a defect in the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft after operating a flight from London Heathrow to Bengaluru
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) MP Kamal Haasan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Bihar has become a land of many living dead. We don't want this disease to spread across country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT