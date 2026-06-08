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regular-article-logo Monday, 08 June 2026

National Jute Board marks World Environment Day with plantation drive, jute fair in Kolkata

The exhibition sought to raise awareness about jute, often referred to as the 'golden fibre' for its economic importance and eco-friendly characteristics

Our Web Desk Published 08.06.26, 08:56 PM
National Jute Board officials at the exhibition in New Town, Kolkata

National Jute Board officials at the exhibition in New Town, Kolkata Sourced by the Telegraph

The National Jute Board (NJB), under the Ministry of Textiles, organised a plantation drive and a four-day awareness-cum-exhibition in Kolkata to mark World Environment Day, highlighting the role of jute as an eco-friendly and biodegradable alternative to synthetic materials.

The event was held at Patsan Bhawan in New Town from June 5 to June 8. Alongside the plantation drive, visitors were introduced to a range of eco-friendly jute products through an exhibition-cum-sale featuring micro entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), NGOs and MSME units.

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Around 10 to 12 participants showcased products ranging from handicrafts and novelty items to shopping bags, wall hangings, home textiles, footwear and floor coverings. The stalls were provided free of cost by the Board as part of its efforts to support small jute-based enterprises.

Saplings were planted in and around the Patsan Bhawan premises, while visitors were also given plants to encourage greener practices. Entry to the fair was free.

The exhibition sought to raise awareness about jute, often referred to as the "golden fibre" for its economic importance and eco-friendly characteristics. A biodegradable natural fibre, jute is increasingly being promoted as a sustainable alternative to synthetic materials at a time when concerns over plastic pollution continue to grow.

The fair was inaugurated on June 5 by Shashi Bhushan Singh, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Jute Board.

Officials said the initiative formed part of the board's ongoing efforts to promote Indian jute and diversify its applications beyond traditional packaging. In recent years, jute-based lifestyle and consumer products have gained attention as environmentally conscious alternatives across domestic and international markets.

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