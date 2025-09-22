Myntra enables B2B purchases, letting retailers source products directly this festive season

Myntra on Monday said it will now allow registered businesses to purchase fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products directly from its site, beginning this festive season.

The move grants access to different selections across thousands of brands, alongside GST-enabled benefits intended to streamline small and bulk business purchases for retailers and corporate buyers, the company said in a statement.

"With this new capability coming just in time for the festive season, we are extending unprecedented convenience to retailers and businesses, ensuring they can confidently source products with ease and speed. It strengthens the ecosystem by solving the critical challenge of transparency and credibility for our brand partners and supply reliability for our business shoppers, to be able to, in turn, serve their end user better," Bharath Kumar BS, Senior Director of Revenue & Growth at Myntra, said.

The rollout will occur in phases, with Phase 1 already live and enabling instant GST-compliant invoicing, while Phase 2 will further support bulk-order handling and supply chain optimisation for B2B customers.

