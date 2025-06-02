Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries only Indian firm in highly valued global technology companies list

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is the only Indian firm to have made it to the listing of top 30 publicly traded global technology companies, as per a 340-page report, titled 'Trends - Artificial Intelligence', that delves into the rapid global adoption and transformative impact of AI technologies.

The report lists global technology companies by market capitalisation. Top eight slots on the list are occupied by US technology giants - Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Tesla and Broadcom.

Taiwan's TSMC is ranked 9th, followed by China's Tencent. Reliance, with a market capitalisation of USD 216 billion, is ranked 23rd, according to the list.

"Over the past 30 years (1995-2025), just five companies remained on the top 30 most highly valued publicly traded global technology companies - Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, IBM and AT&T," the report said.

It went on to list Reliance alongside the likes of Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, Alibaba, Salesforce and China Mobile as the new entrants.

"In 1995, the USA had 53 per cent (16 of 30) of the most valuable tech companies and 70 per cent (21 of 30) in 2025," it said.

In 1995, Japan had 30 per cent (9 of 30) of top tech companies and zero in 2025. The UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mexico and Malaysia had 1 each, but now none are on the list.

"In 2025, new geographic entrants include China with 3, Germany with 2, Taiwan with 1, Netherlands with 1, South Korea with 1 and India with 1," it said.

Taiwan has only one company on the list - TSMC - the company produces 80-90 per cent of the world's most advanced semiconductors and 62 per cent of global semiconductors.

According to the report, India has the most number of ChatGPT mobile app users in the world. It accounts for 13.5 per cent of monthly active users of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI. It is ahead of the USA (8.9 per cent), Indonesia (5.7 per cent) and Brazil (5.4 per cent). Pakistan has 3 per cent of users.

India also accounts for 6.9 per cent of active global users of Chinese AI app DeepSeek, behind China (33.9 per cent) and Russia (9.2 per cent).

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the modern landscape at breakneck speed. What began as research has scaled into emerging core infrastructure across industries - powering everything from customer support to software development, scientific discovery, education, and manufacturing," the report said.

AI, it said, is accelerating, touching more domains, and becoming more embedded in how work gets done.

"Catalysing this growth is the global availability of easy-to-use multimodal AI tools (like ChatGPT) on pervasive mobile devices, augmented by a steep decline in inference costs and an explosion in model availability. Both closed and open-source tools are now widely accessible and increasingly capable, enabling solo developers, startups, and enterprises alike to experiment and deploy with minimal friction," it said.

Large tech incumbents are weaving AI deeper into their products - rolling out copilots, assistants, and even agents that reframe how users engage with technology. Whether through embedded intelligence in SaaS or agentic workflows in consumer apps, the interface layer is being rewritten in real time.

On the compute side, investment continues to scale dramatically. Capital expenditures across major cloud providers, chipmakers, and hyperscalers have hit new highs, driven by the race to enable real-time, high-volume inference at scale. The investment is not just in chips, but also in new data centres, networking infrastructure, and energy systems to support growing demand.

"Whether this level of capital expenditure persists remains to be seen, but as AI moves closer to the edge – in vehicles, farms, labs, and homes – distinction between digital and physical infrastructure continues to blur," the report said.

