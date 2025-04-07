MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 07 April 2025

LPG price raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies: Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated

PTI Published 07.04.25, 04:41 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Cooking gas or LPG price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Gas Prices Hardeep Singh Puri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As trade war fears escalate, Sensex and Nifty hit downward spiral on manic Monday

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,226.79 points to settle at 73,137.90, recording its third day of decline
Akhilesh Yadav
Quote left Quote right

If anything happens to him (Ramji Lal Suman), Yogi Adityanath will be responsible

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT