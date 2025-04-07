LPG price raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies: Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Cooking gas or LPG price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.