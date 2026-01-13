Kolkata e-scooter riders honk the most, Bengaluru sees highest panic braking: Ather Energy

Electric two-wheeler riders in Kolkata honk the most in the country, averaging 131 honks per hour, while Bengaluru riders engage in panic braking nearly four times more often than their counterparts in Mumbai, according to Ather Energy’s 2025 year-end riding insights.

The insights, based on aggregated data from over five lakh Ather electric scooters connected via a wireless network across India, show that riders are increasingly relying on connected technology during daily commutes. City-level riding behaviour revealed how software is shaping real-world mobility patterns.

Honking behaviour varied sharply across cities, with Kolkata recording the highest levels, reflecting dense traffic conditions and aggressive auditory signalling. In contrast, cities such as Pune and Hyderabad emerged among the quietest, indicating relatively calmer and more predictable riding environments.

The data also highlighted significant differences in braking behaviour. Bengaluru riders were found to panic-brake nearly four times more often than those in Mumbai, pointing to higher traffic unpredictability and frequent stop-start conditions. Tier 2 cities and smaller towns in southern India showed steadier riding behaviour, with lower panic-braking and honking intensity.

Commenting on the findings, Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said, "Our year-end insights show that software is becoming an active part of commuting, helping riders to respond better to road conditions, monitor riding behaviour, and improve safety." He added that while two-wheelers remain India’s most widely used personal mobility option, there is currently limited real-time visibility into how people actually ride every day.

Highlighting strong adoption of connected features, Phokela said, "In the second quarter of FY25, 88 per cent of our customers opted to purchase AtherStack Pro, our connected software suite. This shows that riders are actively choosing technology that enhances their daily commuting experience rather than treating software as an add-on."

The year-end insights also showed increased daily usage of safety-related software features. Ather’s ‘FallSafe’ system, which automatically cuts motor power when a scooter tips over, was activated less frequently in Mumbai and Bengaluru, at roughly one use every two years per scooter.

"In comparison, cities such as Delhi and Hyderabad saw higher activation rates, pointing to differences in road conditions, traffic density, and riding styles," it said.

Live location sharing, a feature designed to improve safety and situational awareness, saw higher usage in congested urban centres. "Riders in Agra, Kota, and New Delhi shared their live location two to three times more often than those in smaller, quieter towns like Porvorim and Ramanagara," Ather Energy said.

The data also pointed to engagement beyond navigation and safety features. During the women’s cricket World Cup final, more than 31,000 riders accessed live match scores directly on their scooter dashboards.

According to the company, this reflects how connected electric two-wheelers are evolving into interactive platforms integrated into everyday life, underscoring that India’s electric two-wheeler market is moving beyond hardware and electrification alone.