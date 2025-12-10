MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kia unveils ‘all new’ Seltos in Hyderabad, bookings to open on December 11

The company said bookings will open nationwide from midnight on December 11, enabling customers to reserve the vehicle with an initial payment of Rs 25,000

PTI Published 10.12.25, 02:38 PM

X/@KiaInd

Kia India on Wednesday unveiled the ‘all-new’ Kia Seltos, marking the return of what it calls the benchmark-setter in the segment.

The company said bookings will open nationwide from midnight on December 11, enabling customers to reserve the vehicle with an initial payment of Rs 25,000.

Speaking at the unveiling, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, said the new Seltos represents more than a generational upgrade.

"The all-new Kia Seltos is more than a generation change; it’s a statement of Kia’s intent to redefine the segment. A category-defining SUV since its debut in India, the new Seltos pushes boundaries with bolder design, advanced safety, and segment-leading technology that reset benchmarks," he added.

He further said that the model has been engineered to outperform and optimised for real-world Indian conditions, reflecting customer insights without compromising global standards. This, he said, demonstrates Kia’s ambition "to lead, not follow." The company said pricing for the new Seltos will be announced on January 2, 2026.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Kia Kia Seltos Hyderabad
