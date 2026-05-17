Jharkhand pushes industrial growth roadmap in trade meet with Karnataka

A joint meeting aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between Jharkhand and Karnataka was held at Chamber Bhavan on Friday, bringing together industry representatives, entrepreneurs and senior government officials from both states.

Organised by the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) and the Ballari District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka, talks focused on industrial collaboration, investment prospects, tourism, trade expansion and sector-specific opportunities in mining, food processing, textiles and agriculture.

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FJCCI president Aditya Malhotra said Jharkhand was entering a new phase of industrial growth, backed by an investor-friendly textile policy and an upcoming industrial policy. He highlighted the state’s mineral wealth, power surplus status and availability of skilled manpower as key advantages for investors.

Industries director Vishal Sagar invited entrepreneurs from Karnataka to explore investment opportunities in Jharkhand, particularly in food processing, tourism and agriculture. He said the state government remained committed to industrial development and employment generation.

Referring to Jharkhand’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos and a recent investment outreach visit to the United Kingdom led by chief minister Hemant Soren, he said the government was actively promoting the state as an investment destination.

Industries secretary Arava Rajkamal said Jharkhand had strong industrial potential and significant opportunities in critical minerals, eco-tourism, textiles, ready-made garments and super foods. He also stressed the importance of inter-state industrial dialogue and collaboration.