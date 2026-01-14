Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor sell Mumbai commercial property to NTT for Rs 559 crore

In a massive property deal, veteran star Jeetendra and his actor son Tusshar Kapoor have sold a commercial asset in Mumbai to an arm of Japan’s NTT Group for a whopping ₹559.25 crore, making it one of the most high-value celebrity-linked real estate transactions in recent times.

According to property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the deal was officially registered on January 9, 2026. The property sold is the DC-10 building at Balaji IT Park, located in Chandivali near Powai, a well-known commercial and business hub in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The asset has a built-up area of approximately 30,195 square metres, translating to nearly 3.25 lakh square feet, underlining the sheer scale of the transaction.

The deal involves buying a ground plus ten-storey building housing a data centre and also an adjacent four-storey diesel generator structure.

According to a 2024 government resolution, the sale does not attract any stamp duty payment. A metro cess of ₹5.59 lakh has been paid. Notably, another transaction at Balaji IT Park was registered in May 2025 for ₹855 crore..

The property was registered by Tushar Infra Developers Private Limited, owned by Tusshar Kapoor, and Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited, which is owned by Jeetendra.

Chandivali’s proximity to Powai, one of Mumbai’s fastest-growing commercial and residential zones, has significantly boosted the value of such large office spaces over the years, making this sale strategically timed.

Jeetendra is a veteran Indian actor and film producer, widely regarded as one of the most successful stars of Hindi cinema. He rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s and earned the nickname “Jumping Jack” for his energetic dance style.