Samsung enjoys competition from rivals in India, trying to become AI ecosystem provider: JB Park

Leading smartphone manufacturer Samsung said it enjoys the competition from its rivals in India, one of its largest markets, where it is not only focused on mobile and AI technology but also trying to become an ecosystem provider, said J B Park, President & CEO of Southwest Asia on Tuesday here.

Samsung expects 2025 to be a “bigger year for the Indian smartphone industry” and the company is well prepared for it, he said. Currently, Samsung is facing challenges from Apple in the super-premium smartphone segment, priced over USD 800 and from Chinese handset makers in the USD 400-600 category.

Asked about the stiff competition which Samsung is facing in the Indian market, Park said:"We enjoy the challenge. To be honest, life is so boring without having a strong opponent or competition." Park also admitted that the Chinese handset makers have “caught up in that technology, and there they are. Their adaptation of AI is very fast.” However, he also signalled potential risks involved in sharing personal data for AI needs with Chinese handset makers.

“The thing is, are these brands (Chinese) trusted that you can give your private information to them to help your AI assist needs,” he added.

According to Park, when Samsung leads in one technology, the competition follows, or vice versa, as in it faces competition, it has to catch up fast.

“That's how human history is being developed,” he said adding the Indian smartphone market is “very competitive”.

“Do we win in every battle and every price segment, we don't but our focus and importance is on the consumer experience and needs and to develop differentiation factors for the future,” he said.

Park also said that 2024 turned out to be a “great year” for Samsung.

“We have consolidated our market leadership, and our effort to democratise the premium experience has helped us gain significant market share in the premium segment too,” he said.

Samsung has also witnessed an increase in the adoption of its premium phone in the smaller towns of India.

“Samsung is expanding its reach across these towns by building stores that serve as the ultimate AI destination, each of these stories will give immersive technology experience and exceptional customer service,” he said.

“We hope 2025 will be a bigger year for India smartphone industry. We are all well prepared,” Park added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.