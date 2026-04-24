Infosys sees AI cybersecurity demand boost from Anthropic Claude Mythos

IT services major Infosys sees potential business upside from the rapid evolution of advanced artificial intelligence models like Claude Mythos, developed by Anthropic, even as they raise fresh cybersecurity concerns globally.

Mythos has gained attention from governments and regulators worldwide for its ability to detect and exploit software vulnerabilities faster than human experts.

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This has prompted regulators in Asia, Europe and the US to move quickly and urge banks and financial services companies to review their defences against potential cybersecurity risks. The RBI has initiated discussions with global regulators, lenders and the government to understand the potential risks.

So far, Anthropic has limited access to Mythos to a small number of organisations worldwide, including major tech firms and a select group of government and security bodies.

However, Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh said that the company, which has a significant client base in the banking and financial services sector, can help them to address the vulnerability.

“Not everything is released to everyone. But we have some, let’s say, good relationship with the company to understand a little bit from the outside. It is exposing more vulnerabilities than one thought possible previously. However, other models are also exposing vulnerabilities,” Parekh said.

“My sense is it may also open up opportunities for work for Infosys, which is to help clients not succumb to that vulnerability,” he added.

Infosys in February announced a partnership with Anthropic to develop and deliver enterprise AI solutions across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing and software development.

The collaboration integrates Anthropic’s Claude models and Claude Code with Infosys Topaz to help companies speed up software development and adopt AI.