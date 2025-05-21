IndiGo airline reports first quarterly profit rise in four quarters amid air travel demand

IndiGo airline reported a 62% jump in its fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday - its first quarterly profit rise in four - helped by robust demand for domestic air travel.

The country's biggest airline by market share clocked a profit of 30.73 billion rupees ($359 million) for the three months to March 31, from 18.94 billion rupees a year ago.

The Indian aviation industry has witnessed robust growth in recent years, particularly in the post-pandemic period, fuelled by rising income levels and an expanding middle class. IndiGo has been at the forefront of this resurgence, helped by fleet and route expansion, analysts noted.

The airline's yield, which is the average money earned from a passenger for every kilometre travelled, rose 2.4% to 5.32 rupees per kilometre in the quarter.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter grew 24% to 221.52 billion rupees, with growth also partly helped by the introduction of more routes with business class seats.

Total expenses grew by 19% to 199.3 billion rupees.

IndiGo's load factor, or the utilised passenger carrying capacity, improved to 87.4% from 86.4%.

The company, which has more than 400 aircraft under its wings, expects first-quarter capacity - measured in available seat kilometres - to grow in the mid-teens percentage range from a year earlier.

IndiGo's shares closed 0.4% higher ahead of quarterly results. They gained 12% in the quarter ended March 31.