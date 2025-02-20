MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India's GDP growth to slow to 6.4% in 2025 as new US tariffs weigh on exports: Moody's Analytics

It projected Chinese GDP growth slowing to 4.2% in 2025 and 3.9% in 2026 from 5% in 2024

PTI Published 20.02.25, 05:31 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Moody's Analytics on Thursday said India's growth will slow to 6.4 per cent in 2025, from 6.6 per cent in 2024, as new US tariffs and softening global demand weigh on exports.

In its report titled 'Asia-Pacific Outlook: Chaos Ahead', Moody's Analytics said growth across the Asia-Pacific economy will slow in 2025 as trade tensions, policy shifts, and uneven recoveries knock the region's fortunes.

"Growth across the region will slow as new tariffs and softening global demand weigh on exports," it said.

It projected Chinese GDP growth slowing to 4.2 per cent in 2025 and 3.9 per cent in 2026 from 5 per cent in 2024. Growth in India will creep into the low-6 per cent range in the coming years from 6.6 per cent in 2024.

As per its APAC forecast, India's GDP is expected to grow 6.4 per cent both in 2025 and 2026 fiscal years.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

GDP Growth Moody’s United States Tariffs
