India, South Asia to need nearly 3,300 new aircraft by 2044: Boeing

Airlines across India and South Asia will require nearly 3,300 new aircraft by 2044 to meet rising air traffic demand, US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said on Wednesday.

Of the projected deliveries, single-aisle or narrow-body aircraft will dominate, accounting for almost 90 per cent, or 2,875 planes, while wide-body jets will total around 395.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for South Asia, Boeing said the region’s airlines would also need about 45,000 pilots, 45,000 technicians and 51,000 cabin crew over the next 20 years.

Highlighting India’s rapid expansion, Boeing Managing Director of Commercial Marketing for Eurasia and the Indian Subcontinent, Ashwin Naidu, said the country represents a major growth market and will add a significant number of aircraft. According to him, India is the fastest-growing region globally, with its fleet expected to quadruple over the next two decades.

Naidu presented the CMO on the sidelines of the four-day aviation summit Wings India 2026.

“India and South Asia's passenger air traffic will rise an average of 7 per cent annually over the next 20 years, spurred by a growing middle class, economic growth and airport and connectivity investments,” Boeing said.

The outlook estimates that, driven by this surge in demand, airlines in the region will need nearly 3,300 new airplanes by 2044.

“Accounting for growth and replacement, the Indian and South Asian region's fleet will grow from 795 to 2,925 airplanes in two decades, a nearly fourfold increase over that time,” it said.

Boeing also noted that Indian and South Asian carriers are expected to expand and diversify their long-haul operations as India emerges as a key hub for international passenger and cargo traffic.

“The South Asia region's widebody fleet will more than triple by 2044 as carriers enable millions of Indian and South Asian passengers to travel to international markets including the Middle East, Europe and North America,” it added.

In addition, Boeing said investment in the region’s aviation ecosystem will exceed USD 195 billion, covering aviation services such as maintenance, repair and modifications, digital services and training.

The air cargo segment is also set to benefit from growth in high-tech manufacturing in India and the expanding role of e-commerce, increasing the requirement for freighter aircraft.

“The South Asia region's fleet of new and converted freighters is expected to grow five times its current size over the next two decades to support rising air cargo demand,” Boeing said.